With repairs from tornado damage complete, Avera Behavioral Health Center reopens

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a big day for the Avera Behavioral Health Center in Sioux Falls as it fully reopens following the devastating September tornadoes.

Each area of the facility had to be repaired individually and was gradually reopened with the last areas completed this month.

With 108 beds and five specialized units, the center says it has the full capacity to care for patients with any mental health needs.

There are still a few repairs to be done on fencing, windows and play equipment.