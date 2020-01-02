Winter safety tips

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As many are happily welcoming the New Year, some aren’t as happy about the cold weather.

While we count down the time until spring, experts say it’s important to stay safe this winter.

A New Year may mean you have many goals and plans to get done, which could include traveling. No matter what you have on the to-do list, local paramedics say the cold weather can get dangerous.

“We deal with a lot of hypothermia cases in the winter time and you know, it’s not uncommon. Especially when the wind starts to blow, it just goes right through your clothing and it’s brutal,” Taylor Cavender said.

Taylor Cavender, a paramedic with PatientCare EMS in Sioux Falls says hypothermia cases tend to rise during the first few months of the year.

If you have traveling to do, make sure to pack more than just an overnight bag.

“Definitely a little bit of extra water, maybe a couple of snacks and definitely blankets because you never know when something might happen or you slide into a ditch. You know, just be prepared for the unexpected,” Cavender said.

And if you do end up in the ditch, AAA says it’s best to stay in your vehicle until help arrives.

Cavender says in addition to traveling, extra safety measures should be taken if you plan to celebrate the start of 2020 with adult beverages.

“It definitely does raise your risk of hypothermia. Obviously your judgment is impaired and it could create a false sense of warmth that’s not actually real,” Cavender said.

Adult beverages or not– if you’re outside he says extra layers are a must.

“Be sure to layer up and you know, be mindful of the temperatures and dress for the day as a whole,” Cavender said.

The CDC also recommends people take precautions while inside, too. They recommend stocking up on food that doesn’t need to be cooked or refrigerated, having an up-to-date emergency kit, and checking your heating system to stay safe.

For more tips on staying safe this winter, click here.