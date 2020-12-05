Winter car seat safety

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the weather gets colder, people are bundling up to stay warm.

With Christmas just around the corner, it’s hat, coat and gloves season in KELOLAND. But all of those layers could cause issues when it comes to putting your little ones into their car seat safely.

“We don’t want any additional clothing between the child and the car seat harness. So we want to make sure that the child is in there with no bulky clothing,” Margie Schade said.

Sanford Child Services community program supervisor Margie Schade says extra layers like coats create a safety hazard for children in car seats.

“Coats shouldn’t used underneath the seatbelts because it can create extra room in an accident. They can actually come out of the seat because the harness isn’t against the child, as it should be,” Schade said.

“Safety is my first priority. I want to make sure that if I am using a car seat, that I am doing the best that I can,” Sarah Shin said.

Sarah Shin also works at Sanford Child Services, so she knows just how important the topic of car seat safety really is.

And as a mother of a one year old herself with another on the way, she takes these recommendations seriously.

“I have lots of blankets and hats and mittens. And I actually put her coat on backwards,” Shin said.

Putting the coat on backwards allows her daughter to stay warm, while safely buckled in.

And while making sure you’re keeping your child warm in the winter season, it’s also important to make sure they’re not overheating.

“If you’ve got something over the top of them just being mindful, check for those flushed cheeks, sweaty brow, anything like that, then, you know, they’re a little too warm,” Schade said.

And even though the extra steps might take a little more time, keeping your children safe is worth it.

To learn more about car seat safety, click here.