Why it’s important to take care of your mental health

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The COVID-19 pandemic made 2020 a stressful time. Now just a week into 2021 and the events at the U.S. Capitol may be adding even more stress.

This week’s violent demonstration at the U.S. Capitol may have some people feeling a bit distressed.

“We can experience a wide range of feelings from anger to sadness to hopelessness to feeling kind of helpless because we feel like having control over these situations is beyond our control,” Taylor Funke said.

Taylor Funke is the Substance Use Program Manager at Helpline Center. She says it’s important to know there are different ways to cope or deal with the feelings you may be experiencing.

“First is just kind of taking stock in our self and realizing if we are experiencing stress to name those feelings, am I experiencing anger, am I experiencing sadness, naming those feelings and then reaching out for help or support,” Funke said.

Some of those different options include reaching out to the Helpline Center or even a friend or family member to talk.

“There’s a lot of different professionals out there to help support you that are really willing to help you get connected with help and help you feel better,” Funke said. “We go to the gym, we try to eat a well balanced meal, it’s important to take care of our mental health too,” Funke said.

In many cases, help and support are just a phone call or text message away.

