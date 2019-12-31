Why is Pancreatic cancer so deadly?

1  of  35
by: KELOLAND News

Pancreatic cancer. It’s the third deadliest cancer in the United States

After lung and Colorectal cancers, but doctors are still left somewhat stumped by the disease.

One of the biggest concerns when it comes to Pancreatic cancer, is that patients often don’t exhibit any symptoms during the early, treatable stage of the tumor which is what makes it so deadly.

In fact, about 95-percent of people who get pancreatic cancer, will die from it.

The disease tends to strike those older than 45, the average age being 71, and men have a slightly higher likelihood of developing the disease.

Of the two types of tumors that develop in the pancreas, Exocrine and Endocrine, Exocrine tumors tend to be more aggressive.

This cancer can be controlled by surgery, if it is found before it has spread.

Other options, such as transplants, or approved medication, are making progress, but can come with serious side effects.

The oblong organ deep in your abdomen plays a big role in your digestive and Endocrine systems.

According to the Mayo Clinic, factors that may increase your risk of Pancreatic cancer include smoking, Diabetes, obesity and a family history of Pancreatic cancer.

