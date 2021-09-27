Why health professionals say you should get the flu shot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 64 percent of eligible South Dakotans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and now booster doses are available for many people.

But that’s not the only reason to be rolling up your sleeve right now.

Flu season typically starts in October and runs through April, although influenza viruses can circulate year-round.

The South Dakota Department of Health says COVID-19 mitigation helped keep cases low during the 2020-2021 flu season.

However, despite the dip in cases, you’re still encouraged to get the flu shot because the Department of Health is expecting the upcoming flu season to be similar to past years when it circulated widely.

Jill Schuneman gets the flu shot for a few different reasons, including advice from some special doctors in her life.

“We have two daughters that work at Avera hospital that are doctors and they say, ‘It’s time for you to get your flu shot,'” Jill Schuneman of Sioux Falls said.

Now the Sioux Falls woman can check that off her list after getting the vaccine at Lewis.

Pharmacist Brooke Nibbelink says it’s especially important to get the shot now as the battle against COVID-19 stretches on.

“We really want to protect against any respiratory diseases so both the flu and the coronavirus,” Lewis pharmacist Brooke Nibbelink said.

According to the CDC anyone six months and older should get the flu shot every season with rare exceptions.

“Especially those who are older adults and would potentially be at higher risk for sever influenza infection, but really everyone even if you’re a young healthy adult, if not getting it for yourself, getting it to protect your loved ones around you who may be more vulnerable to flu in your community,” Nibbelink said.

Nibbelink says the hope is to get people vaccinated before the end of October.

You can get your flu and COVID-19 shots during the same visit.