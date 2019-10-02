What you need to know about mumps

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Two cases of mumps in Yankton are being investigated. The South Dakota Department of Health told KELOLAND News the cases involve school-aged children.

Staff from the Yankton School District say they sent out a district wide message to inform parents there are currently two confirmed mumps cases in the district.

Daniel Heinemann who is a vice president medical officer with Sanford Health says symptoms can include, fever, headache, general aches and pains, and swelling of saliva glands. He says it is highly contagious.

“You get exposed to it through droplet, so coughing, or coming in contact with saliva, somebody that’s coughed on their hands and touched a surface, and now you’ve touched a surface, and touch your eyes or nose, and then that virus is transmitted through that contact and in about two weeks you will start to come down with symptoms,” Heinemann said.

Heinemann says you should make sure you’re up to date on your MMR vaccination.