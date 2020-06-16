What to expect during a well-child exam

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While summer may be the only thing on the minds of students in KELOLAND, some parents are already preparing for the upcoming school year.

Soon to be seventh-grader Kaleb Stolz is enjoying summer, but the upcoming school year is also on his mind as he plans to join cross country. But before he puts on his running shoes, his mom Kristen is taking him to the doctor.

“I have been, I guess, faithful throughout their years to always do a yearly well-child,” Kristen Stolz said.

Kaleb’s mom, Kristen, says she knows the importance of the yearly exam — even during the pandemic.

“I actually did have a well-child earlier this year with my youngest daughter. So I have seen, I have been in during the pandemic and they do have the correct precautions that I felt safe,” Kristen said.

“We’re following mass guidelines and doing extra cleaning and, separating people in the lobby so that there’s only certain areas that you can sit following the social distancing guidelines,” Dr. Jennifer Schriever said.

With safety measures in place, Dr. Jennifer Schriever with Sanford Health says parents can feel safe coming to the clinic with their children. She says the visit covers vaccinations, a physical exam, and a mental health screening too.

“We do a lot of screening for mental health, which I think is really important, especially in these times that we have all these additional stressors going on in our life and in the world,” Schriever said.

Doctors also share information about everything from car seat safety to advice for kids who are beginning to drive on their own.

“I’ve always enjoyed the education that is provided with it for the stage of life that the kids are currently in that year,” Kristen said.

And no matter your child’s age, a yearly exam is always recommended.

To schedule your child’s well-child exam, call your provider.