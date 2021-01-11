What questions do you have about the COVID-19 vaccine?

What to know about the COVID-19 vaccine in South Dakota

Who is charge of the vaccine distribution?

The South Dakota Department of Health developed a 64-page COVID-19 vaccination plan. According to the plan, the DOH has communication with leaders from 32 “points of dispensing” throughout the state.

Who gets a vaccine first in South Dakota?

There is a 3 phase approach of vaccine administration —

Phase 1: “Potentially Limited Doses Available”

Phase 2: “Large Number of Doses Available, Supply Likely to Meet Demand”

Phase 3: “Likely Suffcient Supply, Slowing Demand”

Throughout Phase 1 and Phase 2, South Dakota’s three primary health care systems — Avera, Sanford and Monument Health — will provide the vaccination services to “priority populations.”

Who is in Phase 1 of getting the vaccine?

The state determined through an allocation criteria four key priorities

Risk for acquiring infection Risk of severe outcome due to infection Risk of negative societal impact Risk of of transmitting infection to others

Based on that criteria, health care workers, first responders and older adults living in congregate settings will receive the first vaccines as described in Phase 1A and Phase 1B.

When will vaccine be available for me?

On Jan. 6, the SD DOH released a new document showing when it expected vaccine availability for certain groups in South Dakota. You can see that document below. Phase 1D, which includes people two underlying health conditions, people 65-years or older and teachers, is expected to start in February. Vaccine for all South Dakotans, isn’t expected until May 2021.

Who has the vaccine in my county?

While the SD DOH oversees the vaccine the distribution, five different health systems have been charged in overseeing vaccine distribution and administration in their area. The five systems are Avera, Sanford, Monument, Mobridge Hospital and Northern Plains Health Network.

READ: South Dakota’s COVID-19 64-page Vaccination Plan