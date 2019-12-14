What is ‘Holiday Heart Syndrome’?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Overindulging during the festive holiday season isn’t just bad for your waistline– it can also be bad for your heart.

Holiday heart syndrome. It sounds like something brought on by missing family and friends this time of year, but it actually has to do with your diet.

The holiday season is known for enticing even the strictest eater to indulge. Buffets, festive sugary treats, and endless amount of alcohol are around every corner. And doctors say that can be trouble for your heart.

The combination can create what doctors call “holiday heart syndrome.” It’s a term coined in 1978 to describe the sudden increase of patients in emergency rooms during the holidays complaining of irregular heart rhythms known as atrial fibrillation of AFib.

The “fluttering” feeling often comes with other symptoms like lightheadedness or shortness of breath.

Cardiac specialists believe excessive alcohol consumption this time of year can increase the risk for AFib.

Add to that salty, fatty foods, holiday stress, and not enough sleep– it can become the perfect storm.

But don’t feel like you can’t enjoy the party atmosphere. Experts says taking simple steps will help you avoid holiday heart syndrome.

Be conscious of how much alcohol you’re drinking, and make sure you stay hydrated. Limit salty snacks. Keep up with your exercise and sleep routines.

These things will help you enjoy a safe and happy holiday season!