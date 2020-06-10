Watchman procedure resumes at Avera Heart Hospital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The coronavirus pandemic put most elective procedures on hold. Now, the Avera Heart Hospital is slowly getting back to normal– performing three elective watchman procedures on Monday.

After suffering a heart attack about 15 years ago and developing atrial fibrillation, Rodney Howard was put on blood thinners.

“He bruises very easily. And if he bumped say the corner of a cardboard box, he would bleed, and sometimes that was pretty severe,” Patty said.

“And it also cuts the skin, cardboard box. My skin is so fragile,” Rodney said.

“All thanks to blood thinners,” Patty said.

In order to get off the blood thinners, Rodney scheduled a watchman procedure at the Avera Heart Hospital– but the pandemic postponed the elective procedure.

Fortunately, on Monday doctors were able to perform the procedure for the first time since the pandemic started. Rodney was one of three patients able to have the surgery.

“We had cases scheduled on multiple days for April and May that had to get deferred. So it’s nice to pick back up and help these people out,” Dr. Jonathon Adams said.

Dr. Jonathon Adams with the Avera Heart Hospital says it feels good to be getting back to normal, adding that this procedure can make a big difference for those who are eligible.

“We can put the Watchman device in and then after about six weeks they can stop their blood thinner. So then their, you know their bleeding risk goes down, substantially,” Dr. Jonathon Adams said.

And he says the success rate of the procedure at the Avera Heart Hospital is impressive.

“The number here for us at six weeks, 97 percent of our patients have been able to stop their blood thinner. And at one year, same thing, 96 and a half percent of our patients have been off the blood thinner at one year,” Adams said.

Rodney says he’s feeling good and is looking forward to saying goodbye to the blood thinners in a few weeks.

“I’m very thankful for that hospital being there, where it is and the things that they do. It’s good. It’s really great,” Rodney said.

If you have questions about an elective procedure, call your doctor.