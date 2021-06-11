Watch what you eat while in the heat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – While it’s fun to be outdoors and enjoy that summer sun, in hot days like we’ve been having, it can be dangerous. Especially, if we don’t watch what we put in our bodies. I spoke with a dietitian about what you need to intake so you can take in the summer safely.

Cecelia Stoll is enjoying her morning at McKennan Park with a good book and some shade.

“I’m just trying to get out in the sunshine before it gets too hot,” Stoll said.

She says she got here about 9 a.m. before the temperature got too hot. While soaking up that Vitamin D is certainly good for you, with the temps hovering around the high 90’s, it can be dangerous.

“Dehydration, it can lead to some bad consequences: it can increase your heart rate, it can lower your blood pressure, you’re at risk for heatstroke,” Clinical Dietitian with Sanford Oncology Tiffany Krogstad said.

Major symptoms of dehydration include dizziness, nausea, and chapped lips. Krogstad says in these hot times, it’s very important to look at what you’re putting in your body.

“When I think of things like potato chips, the hot dogs, and those typical summer foods that we all enjoy, however, those can lead to us retaining more fluid, and if we’re retaining more fluid, that can be harder on our organs,” Krogstad said.

She says that while you can enjoy those foods in moderation, it’s important to balance them by drinking plenty of water and eating fruits and vegetables.

“I think of things like watermelon, and cucumber, those are actually going to provide you with some water as well. But really trying to space out your meals throughout the day so you’re not eating too heavy,” Krogstad said.

“I would recommend going out early in the morning, kind of going out later in the evening, finding shady spots, wearing a lot of sunscreen, and drinking a lot of water to keep yourself healthy,” Stoll said.

Whatever way you wish to soak up the sun, make sure that you’re also taking in a good diet. Krogstad goes on to say that older individuals are at higher risk for dehydration.