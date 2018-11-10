Warm Water Therapy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Cold weather has made its way into KELOLAND, and that may have you taking your workouts indoors.

While you may have put your bathing suit away for the season, one fitness class may persuade you to keep it out.

When the snow starts falling, skipping the gym to stay warm may sound appealing. But when it comes to this class, gym goers feel quite the opposite.

"You walk in the water and it's like oh, this feels so good, and it's just good for your body," Peggy Wollman said.

Wollman has been attending this ROM, or reach out and move class, for about three years to help with arthritis in her hands and legs.

"Exercise keeps me moving and you know, moving my body so it's just really a good feeling," Wollman said.

The mission of the class is to ease arthritis pain, that participants say gets worse in the cold weather.

"We have different options that we'll show throughout the class depending on your degree of arthritis and sometimes they just come in and float, just the floating helps the arthritis," Group fitness instructor Sheryl Caine said.

Caine says the warm water helps by reducing inflammation.

"I had my hips and my knees both replaced, and it's been really good for that," Diana Drath said.

Drath says she feels even more stiff when colder weather strikes, making this class her go-to.

"If I didn't do this I'm sure that I would be pretty stationary and I'm pretty mobile," Drath said.

While this class's main focus is targeting arthritis, it also offers cardiovascular benefits.

"We have some extra stretches and some moves for the arthritic individual, but we still do cardio and get our heart rates up and get a good cardiovascular workout," Caine said.

The class even incorporates equipment, like foam weights.

"You press it down into the water and that's how you get your resistance, and we do use some equipment and a lot of equipment we use for fun, for range of motion, for strength," Caine said.

Allowing each participant to get a full workout, without joint pain getting in the way.

"You are 19 times lighter in the water with 12 times resistance compared to land," Caine said.

To see when the next warm water fitness class takes place, click here.