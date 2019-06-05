Walking for a cause

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Now that warmer weather has arrived in KELOLAND, a local business is celebrating.

Showplace Cabinetry is getting outside and walking for a good cause.

National Walking Day is observed in April, but Showplace Cabinetry waits to take part until warm weather arrives in KELOLAND. Employees are celebrating by walking or running laps around the business during their breaks, and they even have the Harrisburg Fire Department cheering them on.

“We get to get outside today, get exercise, everybody gets to dress down today, and just have a lot of fun,” employee Heidi Bowers said.

Bowers says it’s not just getting outside that she’s excited about. For every lap she walks she’s helping people in the community who need it most.

“As we talked about who those funds would go to we just all thought about all the flooding that we’ve had in our region lately and thought that the Red Cross would be a great person, place, to support for that,” Fitness and wellness instructor for Showplace Cabinetry, Chelsie Lind, said.

The business is donating $2 per lap to The Red Cross. Employees have three opportunities Wednesday to get outside and walk to raise a maximum of $1,500.

“It means the world to the Red Cross. Every dollar counts for what we receive in and 91 cents of every dollar raised goes directly back to our mission and for this particular case every dollar raised is going to go to our disaster cycle services,” Patty Brooks said.

Patty Brooks with the American Red Cross says clean up kits, lodging and family care are just a few of the things offered in times of disaster. She says the money the business raises will stay local and be dispersed based on where the need is.

“We’re fortunate here in the Sioux Falls direct area that we’re not in flooding right now, I know that Dell Rapids and Renner just north of here are. So yes, we like to keep the dollars locally and help individuals within our communities,” Brooks said.

Employees hope to do more events like this one in the future.

“It’s something they really look forward to. A chance to get out of the plant and just do something for a good cause together,” Lind said.

If you’d like to donate to the Red Cross, click here.