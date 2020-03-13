Visitors restricted in senior living communities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A KELOLAND senior living community is showing us what these extra measures will look like.

People with serious chronic medical conditions and older adults are considered at high risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 according to the CDC.

With positive cases confirmed in South Dakota, Avera Prince of Peace is taking action to keep residents safe.

“Due to the fact that we have an especially vulnerable population we did make the decision to restrict visitors earlier this week,” Justin Hinker said.

Justin Hinker, the administrator at Avera Prince of Peace says the restriction will continue for the foreseeable future to keep those most at risk safe.

And right before entering Prince of Peace people will be greeted with these signs reminding them that visitors are not allowed.

He says residents are still able to leave their room and interact with others in their facility neighborhood, which consists of about 32 people each.

“I would say they’re doing ok. They’re a little disappointed, they’re a little disappointed that their family members aren’t able to come and visit them at this point but I think they do understand that this is a necessary step and a necessary procedure to help protect them as well,” Hinker said.

If someone does end up sick, Senior care officer for Avera Ecare, Josh Hofmeyer says telehealth will be used.

“If the resident does potentially have the virus, you know we’re able to quarantine them in their room and keep them there and if we had to we can have a cart wheeled right into their room, it all runs off of wireless and is mobile,” Hofmeyer said.

Tytocare, a handheld exam kit allows doctors to assess symptoms through video chat, without residents ever having to leave their room.

“That has not only video capabilities but also peripherals, that allow us to do a full exam as if we were in a clinic room or in an emergency department with them,” Hofmeyer said.

All in an effort to keep those most vulnerable safe.

Hofmeyer says exceptions will be made for people in hospice, but for everyone else he encourages the use of technology to contact loved ones.