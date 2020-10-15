Visitor restrictions at Sanford Health

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in KELOLAND, Sanford Health is working hard to protect their staff and patients from becoming sick with the virus.

Patients at Sanford Health and those who hope to visit them will have to follow some restrictions due to COVID-19.

Kelly Hefti with Sanford Health says in the past visitors could visit patients at any time, but due to safety reasons, there are now designated times.

“They’re actually quite liberal. They are from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. And in our adult spaces, we allow visitors one at a time. So one support person in the building at a time. And then in our pediatric spaces that does increase to two support persons at a time,” Hefti said.

Something important to note though is that that doesn’t mean patients can only have one visitor come to see them.

“The at a time is the important piece, that it does allow our, support persons or family members to interchange throughout the day. So more than one person can visit, it’s just one person at a time,” Hefti said.

While restrictions like these can be difficult for some, she says patients are handling the changes well.

“It’s amazing how resilient our patients are, our employees are, we’ve been doing lots of creative ways to still keep patients and their support persons, their family members connected, doing things virtually connecting via their iPhones or iPads,” Hefti said.

And connecting virtually is something that’s being focused on for any COVID patients being hospitalized– as they’re currently not allowed any visitors.

However, she says there is a process to evaluate individual circumstances if the need arises.

“We know that people need to access healthcare and we want to spread the message that this is a safe place to come. So those restrictions for masking, the screening that takes place at the entrances, the access to hand hygiene products, all of those things are meant to make sure that you feel safe when you do come to receive your healthcare,” Hefti said.

Hefti adds that its critical for everyone in the community to continue taking safety precautions, including social distancing, hand washing, and wearing a mask.