SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With social distancing in mind, a local fitness facility has turned its focus from in-house training… to virtual training.

With the threat of the coronavirus pandemic continues, many are staying home to avoid getting sick.

And while at home, personal trainer Cooper Hansen is encouraging people to get moving.

“They’re having to change up the way that they are active and the way that they’re getting their workouts done. We don’t want people to lose sight of that,” Hansen said.

And to help keep people’s focus on being active, GreatLIFE is hosting a virtual couch to 5k training program.

“We have weekly newsletters that we’ll send out and those newsletters will contain your programming, some nutritional challenges, some brain games as we like to call them, a couple of recovery tips as well as a short video of me kind of summarizing what to expect throughout the week,” Hansen said.

Longtime runner Cole Nelson is suiting up for the challenge, hoping it’ll give him some motivation during a time where going to the gym isn’t as easy.

“Traditionally I kind of have a set time to go workout everyday and do my thing. Obviously those schedules have been interrupted a little bit,” Nelson said.

Now, Nelson is looking forward to the accountability the program will offer in place of time at the gym.

He says he’s already gearing up for the program, even inviting his family to take part.

“In some ways, it’s kind of cool because I’m able to get my daughter out and she’s doing stuff with me. Which for me I think that’s one of the best things right now, just being an example to your kids,” Nelson said.

At the end of the 6-week program, participants will run a 5k on their own, and upload their progress.

“Have people log their times on that final 5k via Map My Run or apps kind of similar to that. So we can kind of have a sense of community there so everyone is not feeling like they’re doing it alone. Posting progress throughout, and their final 5k,” Hansen said.

The couch to 5k program kicks off on April 27 and is free for GreatLIFE members. Non-members will have to pay a $20 fee.

For more information, email fitnessevents@joingreatlife.com