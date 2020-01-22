Veggies with a twist

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over the winter months, you may be eating a lot of soups and other comfort foods to keep warm.

But dietitians say it’s important not to forget about your vegetables.

Registered dietitian Kristin Sousek says when it comes to getting your daily recommended serving of vegetables it’s all about getting creative.

Using a spiralizer you can even take your serving of vegetables and turn it into a whole meal.

“You can spiralize eggplant, squash, peppers, zucchini, sweet potatoes, you can do whatever you want. Throw it in the spiralizer, get your different curly q’s,” Sousek said.

Instead of a salad with lettuce as a base, Sousek is making zucchini noodles, or zoodles.

Laura Stoffers says she often has salad for lunch, but wouldn’t mind testing out a zoodle salad instead.

“It looks like a very good dish and I would like the recipe to try it,” Stoffers said.

It’s not just salads you can use spiralized veggies for.

Sousek says traditional pasta noodles can easily be switched with veggie noodles for a healthier alternative.

“There’s nothing wrong with noodles. The thing with noodles is that it’s the first of the year, we’re all trying to maybe take off a few winter pounds. They do come with a lot of calories and carbs so they add up, just a small amount,” Sousek said.

But swapping out noodles for vegetables every now and then cuts your calorie intake while also providing your body with important nutrients like fiber, which Sousek says will keep you full.

And if you decide to spiralize vegetables for a pasta it may even take you less time than it would to cook noodles.

It took Sousek less than five minutes to make this entire Greek yogurt salad, and you can expect to spend a similar amount of time making a pasta– all while leaving any carbohydrate guilt behind.

For more ideas on how to enjoy spiralized veggies, click here.