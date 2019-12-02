Surgeon general: Teen vaping an epidemic

FILE – In this Dec. 20, 2018, file photo a woman buys refills for her Juul at a smoke shop in New York. California is suing the nation’s biggest e-cigarette maker, alleging Juul Labs deliberately targeted teenagers with its early marketing campaigns. The lawsuit filed Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, by California’s attorney general is the latest legal action against Juul. The company faces multiple state and federal investigations into whether its early marketing efforts helped spark the current vaping craze among underage users. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Surgeon General calls teen vaping an epidemic and says we all need to take action.

Have you had a chance to sit down and talk with your family about vaping or Juuling? KELOLAND Media Group want to help you get started with that conversation. On Monday night at 6:30 p.m., KELOLAND News will unveil the truth about teen vaping in a special report.

Dr. Jennifer Haggar is a pediatrician at Sanford Health. She said teens are at risk because they’re impulsive.

“They make decisions quickly, and they don’t always think about all the lifelong consequences, so they’re really quick to try something new,” Haggar said.

Dr. Paul Berger III at Sanford said often e-cigarette vaping-related lung disease will develop within 90 days of use.

“We had reduced tobacco use in adolescence, and now it has skyrocketed,” Berger said. “And if we make vaping unavailable which it’s dangerous and that might be the right answer, but those kids may need to go to, or may choose to go to cigarettes. And that’s not a better alternative.”

In Monday’s special report, school administrators and students will tell us what they’re seeing in their schools. Doctors will explain the effects on a teen’s brain and lungs.

Local business owners share their efforts to make sure vaping devices don’t end up in the wrong hands.

We will also give you important tools, including how you can tell if your teen is “Juuling,” along with advice from a counselor.

Tune in Monday night at 6:30 p.m. for our KELOLAND News Special Report: Vaping – Uncovering the Truth.