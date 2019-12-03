KELOLAND News Special Report: Vaping, Uncovering the truth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The U.S. Surgeon General calls teen vaping an epidemic and says we all need to take action.

You’ve seen the headlines, but have you sat down and talked with your family about vaping or Juuling? We want to help you get started.

Nationally, more than one in four high school students admits to vaping in the last month, along with more than one in ten middle school students.

And the numbers are rising quickly. Even if your kids aren’t vaping, there’s a good chance some of their friends are.

In this KELOLAND News Special Report, administrators and students will tell us what they’re seeing in local schools.

Doctors will explain the effects on a teen’s brain and lungs.

Local business owners share their efforts to make sure vaping devices don’t end up in the wrong hands.

We will also give you important tools, including how you can tell if your teen is Juuling along with advice from a counselor.