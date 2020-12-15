Vaccine distrust

As the COVID-19 vaccine starts to be distributed across the country, health officials are seeing distrust of the vaccine, especially in the African American communities.

This concern dates back decades to another vaccination program.

“There are deep levels of suspicion particular in the Black community, rightfully so,” Rep. Andre Carson, D-IN said.

Indiana Congressman Andre Carson says a decades old concern for African Americans is coming to the surface as the government encourages widespread vaccination.

“If you look at the Tuskegee experiment, and other issues where African Americans have been targeted,” Rep. Carson said.

Beginning in 1932, 600 Black men were misled into participating in a study about the effects of untreated syphilis. The study went on for decades, even after effective treatments became readily available.

While the federal government acknowledges the mistrust the experiments created, officials say overcoming those concerns will be key to fighting the pandemic.

“We need to explain and demonstrate all that has been done to address these wrongs,” Dr. Jerome M. Adams, U.S. Surgeon General said.

Adams says he and the secretary of health and human services Alex Azar plan to launch campaigns to get minority populations already disproportionately affected by the pandemic, educated on the vaccine.

“We really want to make sure that people in those highly impacted communities get vaccinated and have trust in the vaccines,” Azar said.

To help build that trust former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton are all volunteering to receive their vaccines on camera.