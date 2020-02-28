USD, SDSU athletes learn proper nutrition from nationally known expert

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU and USD students are getting the opportunity to hear advice from a national nutrition consultant and adviser.

Athletes are learning how to maximize their performance and their recovery routines.

Winning may be on the top of the to-do list for any college athlete. In order to get there, nutrition consultant Mike Roussell says what you’re eating plays a major role.

“Nutrition is never the first thing on their mind. So it’s all about how do we develop strategies and habits so good nutrition works on autopilot,” Roussell said.

Roussell is visiting both USD and SDSU athletes through a partnership with the Sanford Sports Science Institute and the Build Your Base with Beef Program– which focuses on providing nutritional information to athletes and spotlighting beef as the protein of choice.

“For an athlete it’s grounded in good quality proteins, like beef with the South Dakota Beef Industry Council, but then also carbohydrates to fuel recovery, and enough calories so they can be at their best,” Roussell said.

“That started as a pilot program in 2018 with 10 high schools in South Dakota and we expanded that to 27 schools last year. What we’ve been able to do this past year as well is roll out a pilot program for collegiate schools,” Thayne Munce said.

Thayne Munce with the Sanford Science Sports Institute says the program has now expanded from a football only program to being across all college sports.

And while student athletes hear information like this from coaches and dietitians, hearing from a nationally known expert is making an impact.

“You know sometimes you just need to hear the same information said slightly different, from a different person,” Roussell said.

Roussell kicked off his visit at USD last night and is headed to Brookings to meet with SDSU athletes Thursday night.