Touchmark being proactive against coronavirus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many are taking steps to stay healthy against the novel coronavirus, and a local senior living community is joining in.

While their are no confirmed cases of the virus in KELOLAND, Touchmark at All Saints says it’s important to be proactive.

Fears of the novel coronavirus have people across the world taking steps to prevent it. While health experts are still learning about the virus, the CDC says older people and people with severe chronic conditions are at higher risk of developing serious COVID-19 illness.

“We stay in contact with Pat Preston at the CDC to make sure that we know everything that changes every single day. So our nurses and out care team are actively monitoring the residents on a daily basis to make sure that they’re doing well,” Touchmark health services director Amanda Grimes said.

Grimes says the senior living community is taking preventative measures against the virus.

“Our building services team and our house cleaning team are routinely cleaning and sanitizing all high touch surface areas. So door knobs, backs of chairs, elevator buttons, anything that would be a constant touching surface, just to make sure that nobody catches anything along the way,” Grimes said.

And in an effort to avoid getting sick, people will see hand sanitizer and wipes placed throughout the community.

The facility is also using a sanitizing gun to make sure no germs get left behind.

“It has a concentrated tablet that goes and mixes with water and we spray down everything throughout the day. Kind of make sure that everything gets fully saturated with the sanitizer,” Grimes said.

Executive Director at Touchmark, Amanda Snoozy says any self-serve beverage stations will also be blocked off to prevent the spread of any viruses.

“We’re just providing that service from a team member aspect to control the spread of any seasonal illness,” Snoozy said.

She says overall, safety is the number one priority for everyone at Touchmark.

“We’re doing this just to be very cautious and to be proactive. You never want to put our team members, families or residents in a situation where we would have to be reactive,” Snoozy said.

