Too much screen time?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Everywhere you go it’s tough to look around and not see someone on a device.

Whether it’s a smart phone or tablet, it can be tough to put them down.

Mike Teslow uses his smart phone on a daily basis, but instead of being glued to the screen he’s glued to the speaker.

“I use it for business. I use the phone as much as I can to get ahold of my friends because I want to talk to them opposed to text. I text when I have to and other than that I leave it alone,” Teslow said.

The 62-year-old says it’s a whole different world compared to when he was growing up.

He says technology is a double edged sword– while he see’s the benefits of technology, he worries about the future.

“It’s creating laziness. We have to do something about that, it’s scary. Very scary,” Teslow said.

Dr. Laura Whittington says having devices like a tablet, smart phone or even a TV in your face has become an addiction for many.

So, what’s the solution to the addiction?

“That’s a hard question. I mean, in all honesty its making limits. So, alright the bedroom is going to be screen free, dinner time is going to be screen free, just deciding those things for yourself or for your family,” Whittington said.

It’s not just adults fighting the device battle.

She says when it comes to kids and young adults, parents should be a role model.

“It definitely is easy to let your kids sit in front of a screen but you have to remember, you know that you’re the parent. You need to make some guidelines and you should have that conversation as a family and decide what works for your family,” Whittington said.

While it’s tough to peel yourself or your kids away from a device, experts say other activities like heading outside is a good alternative.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends no screen time for anyone 18 months old or under. Whittington says that’s so children can develop proper social skills.

And for the rest of us, you don’t have to say goodbye to devices altogether– but instead be sure to set limits.

Whittington adds that technology does have benefits when it comes to education, but suggests parents review applications first.

To read the full list of screen time guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics, click here.