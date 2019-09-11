Tips to remember when cleaning up storm debris

Many of our viewers will be spending this week cleaning up the damage from last night’s tornadoes.

The CDC recommends you wear a hard hat, goggles, masks, work gloves, boots, long pants and protective headphones while you are cleaning up tree branches and other debris.

Also remember to pace yourself.

Decide which tasks are most important to clean up now and remember to take breaks.

Get help lifting heavy objects, but avoid lifting anything over 50 pounds.

Something else you need to watch out for are power lines. Avoid any areas with downed lines and take extra caution when cutting down trees or branches.

“As you survey your property for possible damage, just be aware of your surroundings, look for hanging hazards such as debris and downed power lines. And lastly, just use common sense and exercise caution with everything you’re doing,” Sioux Falls Fire Chief Brad Goodroad said.

Also, If you smell gas or suspect a leak, leave your house immediately and contact local law enforcement.