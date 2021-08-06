Three awarded for completing over 100 miles in ‘Mayor’s Fitness Challenge’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – 100 miles in 100 days, that’s the goal Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken set for community to complete this summer. The second year of the ‘Mayor’s Fitness Challenge just wrapped up.

April marked the start of the ‘Mayor’s Fitness Challenge.’ State and local leaders, and even community members laced up their shoes for a one mile run/walk to kick off the event.

“Last year we started the challenge in the midst of covid when honestly people needed a physical and mental break from everything going on, it was successful last year, we brought it back this year,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

Now the mayor is awarding three women who completed this year’s challenge. All three have logged over 100 miles throughout the summer.

“Completed the challenge last year, and tried to walk, but probably didn’t stay as faithful in my walking after that but then in December on Christmas Eve I was diagnosed with breast cancer, I’m 48, so decided it’s time to get things together, you need to get back to walking, you need to do this challenge, even though it’s not going on keep doing it,” participant in mayor’s challenge, Shannon Stroman said.

“My whole life I have been up and down with exercise, and so I thought this would be a good challenge for me to do and keep me motivated for the summer, and so I decided to do it and included my kids so I did a combination of the jogging and biking,” participant in mayor’s challenge, Brooke Theisen said.

“This year I bumped it up to make sure I did every single day, because last year I missed some days and that can be a challenge, trying to figure it out with two small kids at home and being by myself, sometimes it was walking a mile in my backyard once the kids went to bed, I spent a lot of time at parks and running,” participant in mayor’s challenge, Kymberlee Selzler said.

The mayor says thousands of miles have been logged throughout the summer. A challenge having a positive impact on the community.

“I just really appreciated this challenge the mayor put out because I think it really motivated us in a way he has no idea,” Stroman said.

Throughout the challenge, people were encouraged to log their miles by posting on social media, something the mayor says played a roll in making the event a success. He says he hopes to continue the challenge next year.