Thanksgiving with a smaller crowd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As many enjoy their Thanksgiving meal, a local dietitian is offering her advice on having the holiday with a smaller get together than usual this year.

For many families, the dinner table looks different this year due to COVID-19. Jacki Heinemann’s family is one of them, who won’t be spending the day with the usual large group.

“Well, traditionally it used to be out at the in-laws with a whole family of 30 plus people running around. So this year, obviously it’s just going to be those living in the house. A very scaled down version of our Thanksgiving,” Heinemann said.

While her holiday gathering will be small, she’s happy to make the change in order to keep everyone safe.

“I would feel horrible if I was one of those people walking around that was non-symptomatic and had it. And were to give it to somebody else, especially, you know, in-laws and whatnot. They’re so high risk,” Heinemann said.

“I think one of the most important things with your 2020 Thanksgiving is, you know, maybe food isn’t the emphasis this year, because it does look so different,” Registered dietitian Lauren Cornay said.

Cornay says with the holiday being celebrated differently this year, like less cooking to account for a smaller crowd, try making new traditions.

“This is a good year to maybe support a local business. If you feel comfortable with the measures they have in place, just buy four cupcakes or four cookies, for your family of four or two,” Cornay said.

And most of all, be thankful for those you are able to spend it with– and keep in mind the reason for changes are meaningful.

“It’s just better to play it safe this year, versus cause this to balloon even more so than it has already,” Heinemann said.

Cornay also has tips available for making traditional dishes with a smaller crowd.

For a link to her recipes, click here.