SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need for telemedicine options in the health care world. Now, Sanford Health wants to continue expanding its ability to help patients virtually.

Telemedicine was a big part of the discussion at the National Summit on the Future of Rural Health Care.

“Our mission, our desire, is to make sure that we deliver world-class care to everyone, regardless of where they live, regardless of their zip code,” Bill Gassen, CEO and President of Sanford Health said.

Hosted by Sanford Health, the event brought in panelists from across the country, like Dr. Geeta Nayyar who sits on the American Telemedicine Association Board.

“We are very passionate in making sure telemedicine is here to stay and that it’s not looked at as a stop gap to a crisis that is being exited. We have seen the promise of telemedicine,” Nayyar said.

One of those promises is cost-effective care for patients.

“If you have to take an entire day off from work, you have to travel hundreds of miles to go see a physician, it’s very disruptive,” Gassen said. “If there’s care that we can provide to these patients by allowing them to interface with them from their homes, or maybe from a remote clinic that we’ll have set up in these communities, we know we’re doing a better job of meeting their needs.”

Of course, there are still challenges like internet access in remote areas. That’s why lawmakers, like Senator John Thune, were also at the Summit.

“We’re so fortunate here in the Dakotas that our elected officials understand this challenge and they’re committed to dedicating their resources and doing everything they can to advocate for the advancement of broadband access across all the communities that we serve,” Gassen said.

“We’ve seen where it offers potential, we’ve seen where there continues to be gaps. But it remains a tool, no different than a CT or an MRI or stethoscope, it’s an advancement of medicine,” Nayyar said.

In an effort to expand their telemedicine efforts, Sanford Health is building a new center that will be focused on virtual care. The groundbreaking for the $350 million project was Tuesday.