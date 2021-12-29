Technology making diabetes easier to handle

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 25 million people are living with diabetes in the US. But updates in technology are helping people better manage and understand their disease.

Craig Jorgensen is a high school wrestling coach in Dell Rapids.

He’s also been living with diabetes for 29 years. Thanks to some new technology, living with diabetes has become a bit easier for him.

“I have a Tandem pump and the pump is actually wired to a Dexcom, which actually I have in my arm right here, and it’ll send my blood pressure to my pump every, like, five minutes,” Jorgensen said.

That pump will send his body insulin whenever he needs it. And if his blood sugar gets low, a signal will be sent to his smart phone and smart watch. Before having this device, he used to have to prick his finger four to five times a day just to check his levels.

“And it’s amazing, after having a Dexcom, of what happens in those four or five hours when, if you didn’t prick your finger, there’s a lot of things that go on that you don’t even know about,” Jorgensen said.

Rhonda Jensen with Sanford Health says as technology like this continues to update, diabetes patients are closer to having what they might wish for in a cure.

“I think the technology is so exciting because it’s really giving our patients an opportunity to have more control and to maybe be able to step away a little bit from having diabetes and living a more normal life,” Jensen, a clinical nurse specialist, said.

“Diabetes is not easy and it’s not fun. This makes it more manageable,” Jorgensen said.

Even his wrestlers know what to do when that signal goes off.

“The kids will even say, ‘hey, you got to get something to eat, you’re low,'” Jorgensen said.

This type of technology can be expensive and not all insurance will cover it. You should talk with your doctor about your options if you have diabetes.