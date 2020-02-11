Taking medications safely

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Whether you’re taking a prescription or something over-the-counter, experts say it’s important to follow directions.

And that includes taking them on time.

No matter what kind of medication you’re taking, experts say following the guidelines from your doctor, pharmacist and the recommended use on the bottle is crucial.

“I do look at the back of the bottle I think it’s very important. Especially with kids, I’m always double checking with her, making sure I’m giving the right amount, not too much and enough to make it help,” Emily Lyzenga said.

Emily Lyzenga says she never skips going over medication directions, adding that it only takes a little extra time to make sure it’s being taken correctly.

“Every medication comes with risks as well as benefits so definitely taking them as instructed or as prescribed is going to be important,” Courtney Feist said.

Lewis Drug pharmacist Courtney Feist suggests people taking daily or weekly medications use a pill reminder to stay on track.

“Say it’s 3 o’clock in the afternoon, and you’re like oh, did I take my medication? Well you can at least see if you did. You still have to remember to go and take the medication, but it at least helps you remember if you did or didn’t take it,” Feist said.

If you don’t want to sort your medications yourself, she says Lewis Drug offers a “Smart Pack” system, where the pharmacist will sort all your monthly medications into daily pill packs for free– helping you remember what pills to take, and when.

“It definitely takes a little bit of time to get people lined up so all of their medications are able to be filled on the same day but Lewis, all of the pharmacies will work with you on that,” Feist said.

And if you still have questions after reading the directions, experts say both a pharmacist and a doctor can help.

“Always feel comfortable calling your pharmacist or your doctors office but pharmacists are going to have that answer for you on how long after you missed a dose should you take it, or should you wait until the next day,” Feist said.

If you would like to get set up with the Lewis Drug Smartpack system, Feist recommends patients call their Lewis pharmacy.