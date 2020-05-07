Taking care of your mental health

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Avera Behavioral Health says it’s seen a decrease in people seeking mental health care since the coronavirus pandemic started. Health officials say there are options if you need help.

As many people focus on monitoring themselves for physical symptoms of COVID-19, Amber Reints with Avera Behavioral Health says mental health is being forgotten about.

“Many people are in some ways, and maybe since this started have been in a survival mode. Right, where even though I’ve had to go through a lot of changes or experienced a lot of loss with this, at times our minds do kind of go into that survival mode wherewith that we’re able to go through and continue to complete that task but over time it becomes difficult to sustain that,” Reints said.

She says the low number of people seeking help is concerning, with COVID-19 only raising stress and anxiety in many.

“When we look at data, nationally what we continue to see is that we know that people’s mental health is being impacted related to COVID-19. But when we look at the number of people who are presenting, asking for help, we’re not seeing the same sustained statistic of people reporting,” Reints said.

She says people who go without treatment can have issues in the workplace, relationships, and even completing daily tasks.

“We also know at times that when mental health can be untreated it can get to a point where it can lead to suicide,” Reints said.

She says in-patient, out-patient, or telehealth care is all still available. Her message to anyone who needs help: don’t wait to get it.

“We really want to make sure that people do not wait too long to get help. If you’re wondering, if you’re concerned about yourself, but even if you’re concerned about a family member, please reach out,” Reints said.

Reints says Avera Behavioral Health is taking all necessary precautions to keep patients safe.

If you or someone you know is interested in their services, call 605-322-4065.