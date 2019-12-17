Sustaining a healthy diet in the new year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re nearing the end of the year and for some that may mean changes going into the new year.

If eating healthier is on your list of changes, dietitians have some advice.

Workout, eat healthier, get more done. Those are just some of the New Year’s resolutions many are familiar with.

“We would like to continue to eat healthier, so we’ve started, we plan all of our meals out over the week and cook everything at once, which usually sets us up for success for the week,” Jerron Jorgensen said.

Jorgensen and his wife have been meal prepping for one year and counting.

He says not only does it cut down on the bill, it helps them eat healthier. Without it, he says, quick, unhealthy options end up on the menu.

“Usually stuff that’s pre-made, pre-mixed, frozen, bottled, canned, any of that stuff. The least amount of effort is what we default to,” Jorgensen said.

His goal is to continue improving his diet and keep meal prepping.

Registered dietitian Lizzie Kasparek says you don’t have to wait for the new year to begin a healthier diet; instead, start easing into it now.

“I always say, right now practice that good nutrition in between some of those family get togethers and things like that so then when the New Year comes around it is easier to kind of get into your normal routine,” Kasparek said.

She says restrictions can lead to overeating, so enjoy your favorite meals or snacks in moderation– while also trying to incorporate healthier options alongside each meal too.

Going cold turkey may work for some but experts say easing into a healthier lifestyle may work better in the long run.

If you’re not ready to clean out your cupboards completely, she says try going at it one month at a time, one meal or drink at a time.

“‘Hey, I’m going to swap out my Coke for a sparkling water every single day this month.’ That’s a really positive thing that you could do that hopefully is going to be sustainable,” Kasparek said.

And if you want your goal of a healthier diet to last, she says sustainability is key.

Jorgensen says he recommends meal prepping to others, stating that the plan has been very sustainable for his family.