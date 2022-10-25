SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Stressful workplaces can have a negative impact on your mental and physical health, that’s the latest warning from the U.S. Surgeon General.



The federal office released a new report Friday, prioritizing Workplace Well-being and showcasing the many connections between your health and your employer.

“Everyone wants to feel valued and that the work that they’re doing there does matter,” Well 365 owner Trisha Dohn said.



It’s a seemingly simple concept, but one recent surveys suggest many employers are missing.



“I was in a salaried position where I was working 70 hours a week, making lots of money, but my bosses were maybe not the most understanding,” Sioux Falls resident Brittany Henderson said.

“I literally just left a job essentially two months ago because of that,” Sioux Falls resident Jack Nicholson said.



The new report from the U.S. Surgeon General cites recent surveys that had 84 percent of respondents saying their workplace conditions contributed to at least one mental health challenge and that 81 percent of workers are looking for workplaces that support their mental health.



“Really what the surgeon general is putting out there is recognizing that the studies show that this is a problem and now is the time to do something before it gets worse,” Dohn said.



Trishia Dohn started Well 365 six years ago, helping Sioux Falls businesses implement more programs focused on employee wellbeing.



“Mental health is impacting our physical health, the amount of stress and burn out is impacting people who are now at risk for heart disease and so many ongoing complications,” Dohn said.



Like the surgeon general’s latest report confirms, Well 365 says a holistic approach to employees’ overall wellness is the best way forward for companies.

“When individuals are taking care of themselves, mentally and physically, it truly backs up and impacts the productively, how they perform at work, how they feel valued,” Dohn said.



“It’s one of the most important things in all honesty, you have to be at work every day; you’re at work probably most of your life,” Nicholson said.



“Wages come second to me, health insurance, everything is second to, do I wake up in the morning and want to go to work? That’s the most important thing,” Henderson said.



Henderson says in a region with such historic low unemployment rates, a focus on employee well-being is one big way employers can stand out and attract more workers.