Supplementing with CBD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — CBD sales have surpassed all other supplements in history of terms of rapid rise in sales and use in the U.S., according to an expert at Mayo Clinic.

The supplement can be used to help treat a variety of health issues according to a local expert.

Daniel Card says he has battled anxiety and stress over the years, previously taking medication to treat it. Over time he was able to stop the medication but his anxiety and stress returned after taking on a business development role. In an attempt to avoid side effects from his medication, he turned to CBD.

“Stress, a feeling of just that anxiousness kind of fell off, and went away. And it was, the results were fast and it was something that was natural and I was really comfortable taking,” Card said.

“CBD is a type of cannabidiol. So it comes derived from the Cannabis sativa plant, most CBD is derived from the hemp plant specifically which is a little bit different and can get confusing sometimes,” Sopko said.

Owner of Juniper Apothecary Joshua Sopko says CBD is a popular item at his store, with consumers purchasing it for a variety of reasons.

“Stress, anxiety and depression is the number one reason. Pain, aches and pain, arthritis things like that is kind of the secondary reason and then of course there’s more symptom specific things that people might come in for too,” Sopko said.

There are various froms of CBD, including capsules, gummies, oil and lotion.

When it comes to which form and dosage is right for you, Sopko says he can help determine that depending on what you’re hoping to treat.

One of the most important questions though is, is it legal?

“We typically tell them it’s in a super gray area. The law is not clear on which way to go. We’re selling a THC-free product, which makes us a little bit more on the side of the gray area versus the hard line, legal or illegal,” Sopko said.

That gray area includes differing opinions from Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo who previously said he believes CBD is not illegal, while state Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg says he considers the supplement to be illegal.

But Sopko continues to sell the supplement in big part due to success stories from customers.

“This is the reason we continue to sell it is because the stories are so impactful about how it’s helping people, because it is,” Sopko said.

But he states CBD isn’t a ‘miracle worker’, adding that it’s simply another option for people to consider when it comes to wellness.

“Maybe it’s not for you, that’s ok. I don’t think there’s a one size fits all for anybody, especially when it comes to health,” Card said.

Sopko says before taking any form of CBD, it’s important to speak with your doctor as it can interfere with certain medications you may be currently taking.

