Sunscreen dispensers available at Sioux Falls public pools, golf courses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Forgetting sunscreen when you visit an outdoor pool or golf course in Sioux Falls is no longer a concern.
The city of Sioux Falls announced a partnership with Dakota Dermatology on Wednesday to provide sunscreen to guests at city pools and golf courses.
Sunscreen and dispensers are available at all five outdoor aquatic facilities, McKennan Wading Pool, as well as Elmwood, Prairie Green and Kuehn Park golf courses.
The city thanked the following donors for helping make the idea a reality.
• Sertoma Club of Sioux Falls
• Rotary Club of Sioux Falls West
• Kiwanis Club of South Sioux Falls
Individual Donors:
• Jan and Jerry Nicolay
• Dr. Richard and Barbara Friess
• The Hummels
• Dr. Jim and Carol Oakland
• Rex Rolfing
• Dr. Scott Boyens