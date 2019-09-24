Suit up for yoga

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Yoga goers are leaving their mats at home and putting on their bathing suits instead.

Aqua yogalates at Sanford Wellness is just like traditional yoga on land, but instead it’s underwater.

Since moving to Sioux Falls two and a half years ago, Denise Delaney has been attending aqua aerobics classes six days a week.

“Water aerobics is just so neat. You can exercise, you sweat but you don’t feel hot and it just really helps your muscles and your joints. No pain,” Delaney said.

And no pain is a big deal for Delaney, who switched from traditional yoga after a knee replacement to yoga in the water to lighten the intensity on her body.

“With the buoyancy of the water it’s actually easier on all the parts of your body because you don’t have the gravity,” Runge said.

Class instructor Diane Runge says the water adds resistance and helps build strength, while also giving people struggling with balance the opportunity to do workouts they may not be able to do on land.

And if yoga on land is your goal, instructors say getting in the water is a good starting point.

Runge says the water adds an extra cushion for people worried about falling, making it a good stepping stone for building strength.

“I’ve seen a lot of people start off and work and get stronger and then they do a little of both and it’s wonderful to see people get their strength and their confidence built up,” Runge said.

But, if in the water is where you’d prefer to stay, Delaney says you won’t regret it.

“I just feel so much better. I feel like I’ve had a workout without having to be so hot and sweaty, and my muscles aren’t sore,” Delaney said.

Aqua yogalates is held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:45 a.m. at Sanford Wellness on Tea Ellis Rd.