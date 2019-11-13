Success after total hip replacement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hairdressers spend almost their entire workday on their feet, and the days can be long.

After 40 years in the business, Carson Kuyper says his job was becoming tough, due to increasing hip pain.

Whether it was styling hair, or simply walking his dogs, 59-year-old Carson Kuyper says his left hip was making everyday tasks difficult.

“It was starting to impede my ability to work for sure, and I love what I do so I really want to be there a lot and be there for my clients,” Kuyper said.

Kuyper owns I Capelli Salon in Sioux Falls. He often works 10 to 12 hour days on his feet. Feeling held back, he decided it was time to see a doctor.

“A couple of x-rays and… it was very apparent that I needed some work done,” Kuyper said.

“You can see that there’s no joint space remaining whatsoever and he’s actually, the ball of his hip has actually started to collapse down, so in essence he’s walking on a broken ball on his hip. So every step that he takes is just extremely painful for him,” Dr. Michael Adler said.

Dr. Michael Adler performed a total hip replacement surgery, which he says allows for a quicker recovery than a standard hip replacement.

“One of the advantages of this surgery is we don’t cut any of the muscles which is different than a standard hip replacement, so patients don’t have to heal the soft tissues and the muscles about the hip so they generally are able to get up and moving much quicker,” Adler said.

And just five days later Carson was back at work part time, and now just three weeks later he’s back at work full time.

“Like this morning, I got up and walked my dogs, I completely forgot that I even had hip surgery I couldn’t feel a thing. I felt back to normal,” Kuyper said.

He hopes by sharing his story others experiencing pain will seek treatment, instead of living with it.

“I didn’t realize that it was impeding my life as much as it was. For me, I would encourage anybody to, don’t wait, go have it checked out, it’s an amazing process” Kuyper said.

If you’re interested in learning more about a total hip replacement, click here.