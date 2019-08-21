Stress relief through yoga

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The new school year has started across KELOLAND and for parents that can mean a hectic couple of weeks.

To help with the stress of a new schedule, experts suggest exercise.

Ashley Sandeen has two young boys, one of which is starting school this week. She says a new school year means days are a little more stressful, which is why she makes yoga a priority.

“I have a really stressful job and I am a mom of two little boys and so I’m really busy, work hard, and so this is one of the things that I kind of do for myself. Get to relax and have some self care time,” Sandeen said.

Sandeen is a physician, but says incorporating yoga makes her job and busy household feel a little less busy.

“It’s kind of just my time where I can have just this hour and just focus on nothing really. Just myself and breathing and relaxing,” Sandeen said.

Fitness instructor Victoria Wilde says any form of exercise is key when times get stressful, but yoga may offer a little more calmness to your day.

“Yoga will be a little more relaxing even though it is, we do work a lot of strength it will be more relaxing than going and doing a fitness class. But any of those things will help stress,” Wilde said.

Whether you’re a beginner or expert there’s a variety of levels of classes for you to take part in.

Wilde teaches many of the different yoga classes and suggests people experience each one. She says an important aspect in helping you relax involves different breathing styles.

“I use the ujjayi breathing style mostly, and that means you’re going to have to concentrate on what you’re doing or you’re not going to be able to pull that breath where it needs to go,” Wilde said.

Taking your focus off of what’s on the to-do list, and instead putting it on your breathing and yoga techniques.

“I think it’s just one of those things that anybody can do. I like that yoga is approachable and something, you can never have done a class or you can do it for 15 years and they really make the classes accessible for everybody,” Sandeen said.

In addition to reducing stress, Mayo Clinic says yoga may help lower blood pressure and your heart rate.

To see when the next yoga class will be held at Sanford Wellness, click here.