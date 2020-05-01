Staying strong during the pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — May is Osteoporosis Awareness month. But due to COVID-19, some people have been neglecting both their bone health and physical health.

Many fitness facilities had to close once COVID-19 hit KELOLAND. Dr. Becky Bear, owner of Osteostrong in Sioux Falls, says while it hasn’t closed its doors, the business is taking extra precautions to allow members to continue coming in.

“Just increasing sanitation before and after every session, all of our members are asked to wash their hands before and after, our staff also is really geared up on that,” Bear said.

May is Osteoporosis Awareness Month, which is why the wellness center wants people in the community to know they’re open and ready to help people like Jeanne Wheeler. She was diagnosed with osteoporosis a few years ago.

“I have really appreciated being able to still come here. I can tell that I feel stronger than I even did 10 years ago,” Wheeler said.

She’s been a member for more than a year, and says even with the pandemic, she feels safe while working out.

“I’ve been masking when I come in. They only have one of us in the building at a time; it’s been pretty impressive,” Wheeler said.

In addition to osteoporosis, Kristin Gedstad deals with degenerative spine disease, meaning that staying strong is a priority.

“I talked with my spine doctor about, should I stop or not because of COVID-19 and he left that decision up to me and I decided to continue because I didn’t want to disrupt the progress that I was making,” Gedstad said.

During times of high stress, Bear says physical health is one of the first areas to take a hit, so she’s glad to see her members continue coming in.

“Bone health and physical health is essential. And so anything that we were able to do to maintain our own safety and safety of our members, for our community and to be able to keep our doors open and not… exacerbate the problem we were willing to do,” Bear said.

