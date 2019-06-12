Staying strong as we age

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we age, keeping active becomes crucial to staying independent.

Regular strength exercises can help prevent the loss of muscle mass and diseases like osteoporosis according to the CDC.

Physical exercise is good for you no matter your age, but as you get older staying active becomes increasingly important. Rachel Person is 44 and says her kids are her motivation to stay active.

“As I age I do want to still stay strong and healthy and be able to be active and if I have grandkids to be able to be on the floor playing with them, those kind of things,” Person said.

About a year ago Person had a total hip replacement.

“It really made me realize how important it was going into the surgery to have the strength already there in place and same thing for long term, like how do people do this that are 80 or 90 and going through the same thing,” Person said.

Personal trainer Kamberlyn Lamer says weight training can slow the loss of muscle mass while helping you maintain your independence as you age.

“You’re going to be able to have a better balance, you’ll have better reaction time, so if you do trip you’ll be able to catch yourself better, you’ll have that strength,” Lamer said.

Even just two or three 30 minute sessions of weight training can significantly improve your strength according to Mayo Clinic.

“You can start from two times a week to go up to 4 times a week, you know it’s not really limited. It’s just based on how much you want to put into it,” Lamer said.

And no matter how heavy your weights are Lamer says proper technique is crucial to prevent injuries.

Another way to prevent injuries is by warming up for 5 to 10 minutes before lifting weights.

Person encourages everyone to incorporate weight training into their routine.

“Just pickup the smallest weight and start there and increment up as you can. I mean nobody’s here looking at how much you’re lifting or how much you’re doing. It’s just each person for them self, you’re really competing against yourself and making yourself a better person,” Person said.

For more information on how weight training benefits you and how to get started, click here.