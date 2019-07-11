Staying safe in the sun

Between sporting events, outdoor concerts and camping, you’ve probably spent quite a bit of time outside this summer.

But are you remembering to protect yourself every time you step outdoors?

With warm weather comes a life threatening danger that you can’t even see… the suns rays.

Rebecca Spykerboer says no matter what her and her daughter are doing outside, sunscreen is a must.

“We do sunburn pretty easy so we do as much as we can beforehand like wear clothes as much as we can, weather permitting, if it gets too hot then we do some more sunscreen,” Spykerboer said.

When selecting a sunscreen she looks for one containing SPF 50 or higher.

Lewis Drug pharmacist Courtney Feist says anything above 30 SPF will help protect your skin, but that’s not all you should consider before buying.

“Definitely want to look for broad spectrum sunscreens. That means they cover against UVA and UVB rays so you get that extra protection from both of those that are harmful to our skin,” Feist said.

UVA rays can cause premature aging like wrinkles and age spots, while UVB rays can burn your skin– and both can cause skin cancer according to Mayo Clinic.

Feist says sunscreen should be applied at least 15 minutes before heading outdoors.

“I think most people don’t apply as much as they need to and aren’t good about reapplying especially,” Feist said.

She says sunscreen should be applied at least every two hours, adding that it can differ depending on the product you’re using such as water resistant products.

“We do about an hour, hour and a half and then when we’re in the water we kind of do it a bit more,” Spykerboer said.

It’s not just sunny days that sunscreen should be worn, experts say the sun can still damage your skin even on a cloudy day.

“They say maybe even 80 percent of the suns rays still pass through the clouds and you can still get burnt on a cloudy overcast day and you want to prevent you know, skin cancer, the sun burn, everything,” Feist said.

So you can enjoy the summer weather, while keeping you and your family safe.

If your child is six months old or younger, Feist suggest checking with a doctor before applying sunscreen.