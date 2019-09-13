Staying safe during the flood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the water rises in some communities, in others it’s starting to go down. That means as some people prepare their homes for flooding, others are starting to clean up.

We’re taking a look at some of the things you should keep in mind as you begin either process.

If you’re cleaning up after a flood…

• The number one thing you need to do is take care of yourself.

• It can be stressful, so don’t over-exert yourself.

• Make sure to take breaks and stay hydrated.

• Floodwaters can carry bacteria and viruses so you need to protect your body.

• Wear rubber boots, rubber gloves and protect your eyes in case the water splashes.

• If it can’t be washed and disinfected, get rid of it.

• That includes drywall, carpet and furniture, along with stuffed animals and pillows that are too big to go in the washing machine.

If your family is bracing for a flood, the CDC says you need to get your home ready.

• In addition to sandbagging, you need to be prepared to turn off the power if there is standing water or downed lines before you evacuate.

• You should also turn off the gas and water.

• You should make sure you have a fire extinguisher, know where it is and know how to use.

• The CDC also recommends having a sump pump with back up power.

Flooding can have devastating effects for everyone. For more information on how to prepare and what to do after the waters recede, click here.