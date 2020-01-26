Staying healthy in college can be easier than you think

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — College is often a student’s first extended time away from home. For some it’s also their first time cooking, grocery shopping, or managing their own time.

Students, like Mesa Tollefson, at Black Hills State University tend to have a busy schedule.

“We have so much homework and working actual jobs and stuff makes it hard,” Mesa Tollefson, junior at BHSU, said.

Tollefson is an exercise science major. In class this week, students partnered with a community member to practice their personal training.

“I think this is a great opportunity for not only the students themselves that are in the actual major to learn just simple easy steps that you can do but then to be able to take that and explain it to their peers,” Ashley Pfeiffer, Exercise Science Dept. professor at BHSU, said.

The university also offers students several free programs on campus.

“As far as being able to do yoga in the morning or offering scheduling tips, or working out with a buddy or things like that to just make it easy on the student population because we know it’s busy we know that money is tight,” Pfeiffer said.

If you are looking to track your health goals the ‘Bod-pod’ is a machine that measures your body fat percentage and it’s actually open to the public right on campus for $20.

Professor Ashely Pfieffer with the Exercise Science Department recommends taking a little time away from studying to exercise. Getting active rejuvenates the body and could make a positive impact on your grades.

“I think the healthier you are the better you achieve on your grades and so I think it goes hand in hand,” Pfeiffer said.

“I would say just make time for yourself and go and get involved in things with other people so that it’s more fun and your not just going to a gym by yourself,” Tollefson said.

The Exercise Science Department at Black Hills State University says intramural sports are also a fun way to fit exercise into your day.