Staying fit during coronavirus pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With many of us spending more time at home, you’re probably trying to get used to some new routines.

Mello says the virtual services have had so much success that the gym plans to continue offering it even after the pandemic.

Like many businesses, CPM Fitness in Sioux Falls is adapting to the daily changes during the coronavirus pandemic. One of those changes is making not just physical health, but mental health practices available to clients virtually.

“We have live Facebook classes and then we provide a workout of the day on Facebook where people can go in and they put their time on and they have really good camaraderie with, hey, got this, used this type of equipment, and great job guys keep it up,” Mello said.

Owner of CPM Fitness, Annie Mello says 80 percent of her clients have now switched to virtual fitness classes.

The gym caters to individual as well as corporate clients, which is one group she feels can benefit greatly.

“Right now is such a stressful time especially with people not knowing where their jobs are going, how long this is actually going to take, or if you’re in the medical community you’re getting switched to different floors or positions or getting put on the front lines,” Mello said.

That’s why in addition to fitness classes, the gym is providing stress management workshops to those in the workforce.

“We actually created, it’s a deskercise video. So it’s 2 minutes of just different types of stretches to do. Stretches get the blood flow going, it gets your endorphins going and it gets your stress and anxiety to go down. We also created a stress free yoga that’s 10 minutes,” Mello said.

That way, whether you’re still in the office or working from home you’re able to relieve some stress without it taking up too much of your time.

“You know meetings come up, or you have to work through, like it’s tax season and this gives people the opportunity to do it after their kids go to bed or maybe early, early morning before anybody is up and still maintain accountability with the group by posting,” Mello said.

If you’re interested in signing up, click here.