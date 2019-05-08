State to hire opioid program director

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO)– South Dakota has created a new position within state government to help coordinate how the State deals with the opioid epidemic.

The Department of Health is currently reviewing applications for a State Opioid Program Director. South Dakota is using funds it received from the federal government, to combat the opioid epidemic, to fund the new position.

According the job description, the new Opioid Program Director will monitor all opioid programming for the Department of Health.

Job Description from the SD Dept. of Health:

The Opioid Program Director is a new position that will monitor all opioid programming for the Department of Health, including setting achievable program goals and making program revisions as needed. Additionally, the position includes fiscal management of federal and local grants and contracts. The Opioid Program Director will work with the SD Prescription Opioid Abuse Advisory Committee and partners on all opioid related efforts and therefore must have strong communication, professionalism and teamwork skills.