People in South Dakota disposed of 1,634 pounds of potentially dangerous and unwanted drugs on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The Drug Enforcement Administration college nearly 469 tons of unwanted medication on April 27 nationwide.

The DEA Omaha Division, which includes Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota and four counties in Illinois and Wisconsin, collected 32,713 pounds of medication.

“National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is more than just a day for people to turn in unwanted,

unused and expired medication,” DEA Omaha Division Diversion Program Manager William

Stockmann said. “Take Back Day provides us with a time to remind our communities about the

potential for misuse and abuse of prescription medication. It’s important for each of us to do our part

in making sure that medications are properly safeguarded and eventually discarded, removing the

temptation for misuse by family and friends.”

If you need to dispose of unwanted medication, you can find year-round, secure drop-off locations near you here.

The DEA advises that you may also dispose of unwanted medication by removing it from its original container, mixing it with an undesirable substance, such as used coffee grounds or kitty litter, and placing the mixture into a sealable bag and then throwing the contents into the trash.

The next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is set for Saturday, October 26.

