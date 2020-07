South Dakota Sweet Miracles Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Miracle Treat Day will look different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Dakota Sweet Miracles is set for July 30 at Dairy Queen locations across the state. For every Blizzard treat and Blizzard coupon sold, $1 will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network.

You can pre-order blizzards online through July 26 for pick up or delivery.

South Dakota locations participating in South Dakota Sweet Miracles include the following: