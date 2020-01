SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Across the country, the CDC estimates there have been at least 9.7 million flu illnesses, 87,000 hospitalizations and 4,800 deaths from flu.

In South Dakota the latest flu numbers show more than 1,500 confirmed cases. So far this year, 59 people have been hospitalized in South Dakota due to the flu, however no one has died.