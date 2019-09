SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota is now reporting six cases of vaping-related illnesses in the state.

The patients range in age from 18 to 44. Across the country, the CDC has confirmed 530 cases.

These numbers prompted the Sioux Falls Public Health Director Jill Franken to urge everyone to stop using e-cigarette products until health officials can investigate these products and the vaping-related illnesses.