Siouxland Oral & Maxillofacial surgery adds negative pressure room

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In an effort to keep patients safe from COVID-19, a local oral surgery office is making some changes.

Air is all around us, yet it’s something we may not think about often.

But with the COVID-19 pandemic, air is on the minds of surgeons at Siouxland Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery more than ever.

“The big thing about COVID-19 is the aerosol transmission rate. So everything we can do to mitigate that is what we’re doing,” Dr. Denis Miller said.

The oral surgery office is taking a variety of steps to keep patients and staff safe including social distancing and masks.

Most recently they turned one of the operating rooms into a negative pressure room– which he says is the only one in a private oral surgery office in the state.

“There’s additional fans that suck the air out of the room, through a filter and it’s vented outside. And the reason you want to do that is if you have a lot of aerosols in this room, you don’t want them getting into the other rooms,” Miller said.

He says about every three minutes the room has a brand new air supply.

“And then when we’re doing our surgery, we have aerosol mitigation techniques. We have the vacuum, called the PAX 2000, which sucks the aerosols away from the surgical field,” Miller said.

The PAX 2000 would be used during a procedure where a patient is under anesthesia.

With the help of an employee, Miller is demonstrating what the experience is like.

“If we’re doing tooth extractions and things like that, the amount of aerosols are actually very, very small. If we start using drills files, things like that, then the amount of aerosolization starts to go up,” Miller said.

In addition to the new technology at Siouxland Oral, doctors are also suiting u before every procedure.

It’s warm, and even a little stuffy under all of that PPE. Even so–Miller says safety always comes first.

“We want to make everything is as safe as we can because people are a little bit nervous about coming and we want to have them rest assured that we’re doing everything that we can to make their visit as safe as possible,” Miller said.

Siouxland Oral is currently seeing patients for both emergency and elective procedures. For more information, click here.